Titans take Northwestern O-lineman Skoronski at No. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans worked to protect their quarterback Thursday night by taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall in the NFL draft. It’s not the quarterback many expected from new general manager Ran Carthon in his first draft. Ryan Tannehill turns 35 in July and has one year left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $36.6 million. But the Titans gave up 49 sacks last season behind a line hit by injuries. That’s why they cut three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan and veteran center Ben Jones to create salary cap space. They also let right guard Nate Davis leave in free agency.

