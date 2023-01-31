Titans switch to new synthetic turf at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are tearing up the grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with a synthetic surface before the 2023 season. The Titans announced the change Tuesday. The team is making the change after reviewing injury rates and knowing how difficult it is to grow grass at Nissan Stadium since it opened in 1999. Team president and CEO Burke Nihill said there’s a limit for how much can be done growing grass in this part of the country.

