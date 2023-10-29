Titans start Will Levis against the Falcons, making him 7th rookie QB starter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans started Will Levis at quarterback Sunday, making him the seventh rookie to start in the first eight weeks of this season and marking the most in that span of an NFL season since the 1970 merger, excluding the 1987 strike season. The Titans declared Ryan Tannehill out Friday with a sprained right ankle, Coach Mike Vrabel declined to say who would start in Tannehill’s place. But Tennessee introduced the No. 33 pick overall in April out of Kentucky before kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons to a big roar from the fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.