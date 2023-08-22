Titans spin kicker carousel again giving Michael Badgley another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans ended their experiment with a pair of undrafted kickers Tuesday and brought back veteran Michael Badgley after his release by Washington. Coach Mike Vrabel said they’re just trying to find someone to help. The Titans waived Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff. Badgley arrived in Nashville on Monday night and was on the field Tuesday morning. Badgley lasted one game with Tennessee. He was cut after missing one of two extra points and a 46-yard field-goal attempt in the 2021 season opener. The Titans have used at least two kickers each of the past four seasons.

