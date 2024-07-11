Titans sign safety Jamal Adams to further revamp their secondary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. The 28-year-old was the sixth pick overall in 2017 by the New York Jets and was an All-Pro in 2019. Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks three years later. He was released by the team in March. The move further revamps the Titans’ secondary. General manager Ran Carthon added two cornerbacks since the end of last season, trading for Chiefs standout L’Jarius Sneed after signing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency.

