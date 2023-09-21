Titans running back Derrick Henry calls Nick Chubb’s knee injury unfortunate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry watched as Nick Chubb’s season ended with a hit bending Chubb’s left knee the wrong direction. The three-time Pro Bowl running back had the same reaction as everyone else watching the grisly injury in real time. Henry said Thursday it was tough to see knowing the type of player Chubb is. The injury comes with the Titans (1-1) visiting Chubb’s Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday. It also offers a stark reminder of why Henry got some of the NFL’s top running backs texting and talking this offseason about how to improve their market value.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.