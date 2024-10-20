Titans rule out starter Will Levis due to shoulder injury. Mason Rudolph to start against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Titans starting quarterback Will Levis is out due to an injury to his throwing shoulder, leading to backup Mason Rudolph getting the start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Levis has been bothered by an AC joint injury to his right shoulder and was listed as questionable to play after being limited in two of three practice sessions this week. The second-year player is coming off an outing in which he finished with a career-worst 95 yards passing in a 20-17 loss to Indianapolis last week. It’s unclear whether he aggravated the injury in practice this week, and how long he might be sidelined.

