Titans rookie JC Latham being counted on as key part of rebuilt offensive line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JC Latham is being counted upon to be one of the key parts of the Tennessee Titans rebuilt offensive line this upcoming season. After allowing 64 sacks last season, the Titans drafted Latham No. 7 overall, and he is one of four new starters on the Tennessee line, making the switch from right tackle in college to left tackle in the NFL. The rookie first-round pick from Alabama has been busy getting plenty of on-the-job training courtesy of Titans pass rushers such as Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry and Arden Key throughout his first NFL training camp.

