Titans revamped secondary set to debut against Bears rookie Caleb Williams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are counting heavily on an almost completely revamped secondary and finally get to see them all work together Sunday in their season opener in Chicago. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signed as a free agent from Cincinnati in March. He missed essentially all preseason after hurting a calf muscle in the opening days of training camp. L’Jarius Sneed had 10 interceptions in his four seasons with Kansas City. But he has been on a management plan since the Titans traded for him in late March. First-year coach Brian Callahan isn’t worried about either Awuzie or Sneed because he knows them so well.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.