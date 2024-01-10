Titans request interview for Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have requested an interview with Las Vegas interim coach Antonio Pierce. That could give the Raiders competition should they eventually offer him the full-time job. Tennessee is looking for a replacement for Mike Vrabel. He was fired Tuesday after six seasons. He went 56-48, but lost 18 of his last 24 games and went 6-11 this season. The Titans also requested an interview with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the wild-card round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.