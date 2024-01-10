Titans request interview for Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Las Vegas. The Raiders won 27-14. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have requested an interview with Las Vegas interim coach Antonio Pierce. That could give the Raiders competition should they eventually offer him the full-time job. Tennessee is looking for a replacement for Mike Vrabel. He was fired Tuesday after six seasons. He went 56-48, but lost 18 of his last 24 games and went 6-11 this season. The Titans also requested an interview with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the wild-card round.

