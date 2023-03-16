Titans release OLB Bud Dupree after 7 sacks in 2 years

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. The Titans announced Thursday that they waived Dupree Wednesday night, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a five-year contract, parting ways with the big free agent they acquired in 2021 to boost their pass rush. Dupree signed his big contract in March 2021 after spending his first six seasons with Pittsburgh. The Titans signed Dupree despite the 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker tearing an ACL in early December 2020. He becomes the latest veteran cut by Tennessee’s new general manager Ran Carthon. Dupree had just seven sacks in 22 games played over his two seasons in Tennessee.

