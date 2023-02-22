Titans release Lewan, Woods, Bullock to clear up cap space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon started clearing up some much-needed salary cap space Wednesday. The Titans announced they released three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan for a failed physical. They also released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. Lewan was the 11th pick overall in the 2014 draft out of Michigan. But Lewan tore his right ACL last September. That’s the same ACL he tore in 2020. That’s limited him to 20 games played combined over the past three seasons. The nine-year veteran had been due $14.8 million in the final year of his contract.

