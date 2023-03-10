Titans release C Ben Jones as O-line renovation continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans continued the renovation of their offensive line Friday as they released 11-year veteran center Ben Jones a year after signing him to a two-year extension. Jones started every game he played for Tennessee with 108 games. The center was limited by injuries to 12 starts in 2022. Jones finished the season on injured reserve after his second concussion in a month. The center turns 34 in July. Jones was the 99th player drafted overall in 2012 by the Houston Texans out of Georgia. He just went to his first Pro Bowl as an injury replacement helping block for Derrick Henry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.