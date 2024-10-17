Titans release 3-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams’ tenure with the Tennessee Titans ended Thursday on his 29th birthday with his release after the team placed the eight-year veteran on reserve/non-football injury list last weekend. That roster move came after the Titans (1-4) already had declared Adams out with a hip injury. Adams started one of three games played for Tennessee. He had just one tackle Sept. 30 in the Titans’ one win at Miami. The first-round pick in 2017 by the New York Jets signed a one-year deal with Tennessee just before training camp. He rejoined a trio of former Jets coaches and former Seattle safety Quandre Diggs.

