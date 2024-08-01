Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss 4-6 weeks with a knee injury, according to reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss four to six weeks with a knee injury suffered in practice, according to reports from multiple outlets. Hopkins joined the Titans last season and led the team with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. If Hopkins is out for a month, he could return in time for the Titans’ season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8. The Titans are expected to have one of the NFL’s top receiving groups after they added veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go with Hopkins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.