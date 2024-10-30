Titans receiver Calvin Ridley’s best game of season follows short chat and extra work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The foot injury that kept Calvin Ridley from practicing with the Tennessee Titans two straight sessions didn’t stop the wide receiver from working. Far from it. All the extra work paid off as the six-year veteran turned in his best game in a Titans’ uniform. Ridley caught 10 passes for 143 yards with his effort overshadowed by a 52-14 loss in Detroit. Coach Brian Callahan also had a quick chat with the veteran receiver needed even more with the Titans trading away three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. and Ridley said the coach’s message was simple. Play better.

