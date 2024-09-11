Titans QB Will Levis remains confident even as NFL defenders advise to take the sack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A couple of NFL defenders have advice for Will Levis if the Tennessee Titans quarterback will listen. Taking the sack can be the best play. That’s what Chicago defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said after Levis threw a pick-6 even with the defender’s arms wrapped around the quarterback’s legs. That helped turn a 17-point lead into a 24-17 loss in Tennessee’s opener. Now the Titans host the New York Jets on Sunday. Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson called Levis a passionate and talented athlete who can “panic” a little when plays don’t go his way. Levis says that pick-6 was a “fluke play” and he remains confident.

