Titans QB Will Levis leaves Sunday’s game against Texans with foot injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Sunday’s game with a foot injury in the second quarter against the Houston Texans and his return is questionable. Levis was injured on a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes early in the second quarter. Sheldon Rankins scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-0. Levis got on a cart and was taken to the locker room and Ryan Tannehill took over.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.