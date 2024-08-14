Titans QB Will Levis gives sample cologne spritzes from his new mayo endorsement deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Levis turned into a fragrance salesman Wednesday after Tennessee’s first joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks. He spritzed reporters’ wrists with the new scent developed with his new endorsement deal with a mayonnaise company. “Will Levis No 8” is a parfum de mayonnaise that sold out quickly Tuesday at the grand total of $8 a bottle with another batch dropped Wednesday morning. A whiff of the samples feature citrus and coffee notes for the quarterback who attracted attention putting mayo in his coffee while in college at Kentucky.

