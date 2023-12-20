Titans QB Will Levis dealing with sprained ankle, hopes to play against Seahawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Will Levis hopes to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as he recovers from a sprained left ankle similar to the injury that cost veteran Ryan Tannehill his job as the Tennessee Titans’ starter. Levis did not practice Wednesday. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill will start if the rookie can’t play. The 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky said he’s feeling better each day and working to be in the best shape possible to play. It would be Tannehill’s first start since Oct. 15 when he suffered a high right ankle sprain in a loss to Baltimore in London.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.