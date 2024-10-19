Titans put receiver Burks on IR and promote QB Siemian from practice squad with Levis questionable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday and promoted quarterback Trevor Siemian from the practice squad, putting Will Levis’ status against Buffalo in question. Coach Brian Callahan hinted Friday that injured reserve was Burks’ likely destination after the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft hurt a knee this week in practice. The Titans also had listed Levis as questionable after the second-year quarterback was limited at practice Friday. Levis is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder, suffered Sept. 30. He practiced fully only on Thursday.

