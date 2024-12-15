Titans pull QB Will Levis after 4 turnovers lead to 24 points for Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The best ovation Will Levis got Sunday came when first-year Tennessee coach Brian Callahan benched the second-year quarterback. That sums up not just Levis’ performance in a 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but also the dilemma the Titans find themselves in right now. They need to play the 33rd pick overall from the 2023 draft to see what they have in Levis. They need to know before what is likely to be their highest draft selection since No. 5 in 2017 next April. Levis turned it over four times leading to 24 points for the Bengals. He has an NFL-worst four pick-6s this season.

