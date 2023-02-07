Titans promote Kelly to coordinator, hire 1st female coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has shaken up his coaching staff and announced Tuesday that he promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator from passing game coordinator. Vrabel also announced several new hirings and changes to his existing staff. The Titans added Charles London from Atlanta to replace Kelly. London now is the new pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Chris Harris is the new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Vrabel also has hired the franchise’s first full-time female coaching assistant. Lori Locust will be a defensive quality control coach after four seasons in Tampa Bay as assistant defensive line coach.

