Titans Pro Bowl lineman Jeffery Simmons apologizes for ranting at radio host

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons apologized Wednesday for yelling at a local radio talk show host after the Tennessee Titans wrapped up practice. Video of Tuesday’s confrontation went viral with Simmons heard live swearing and ranting at the host over a social media post referencing the lineman being involved in separate fights during practice. Simmons said he talked over the issue with the host who works for the Titans’ flagship station. Simmons says both men have jobs and he takes full accountability for what he did on the field. He promised it will never happen again.

