Titans prep QBs Levis, Willis even as coach hopes for Tannehill’s return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Will Levis sure looks as if he will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Titans coach Mike Vrabel publicly is holding out hope veteran Ryan Tannehill heals enough from a sprained right ankle to play. Vrabel didn’t announce a starter Wednesday. But Vrabel says the Titans will play both the 33rd pick overall in Levis and second-year quarterback Malik Willis if Tannehill can’t play. Vrabel said he’s never said Levis would start and the Titans are waiting to see how Tannehill feels. Tannehill missed five games last season with the same ankle sprained twice. He walked very gingerly talking to reporters.

