Titans place Saahdiq Charles on reserve/retired list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Saahdiq Charles, who had received the bulk of the first-team reps at right guard throughout much of the Tennessee Titans offseason and training camp, has left the team and was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. Charles was signed as a free agent from the Washington Commanders in the offseason, and had moved to the top of the Titans’ first unofficial depth chart released Monday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener with the San Francisco 49ers.

