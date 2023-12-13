Titans place a pair of defensive starters on IR in Kristian Fulton, Kyle Peko

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve Wednesday in cornerback Kristian Fulton and lineman Kyle Peko. Fulton hurt his hamstring late in an overtime loss Dec. 3 against Indianapolis. He started 11 of 13 games this season for the Titans and 37 of his 42 games played since being a second-round draft pick out of LSU in 2020. Fulton has four career interceptions and ranked ninth in tackles for Tennessee this season. He will be a free agent after this season. The Titans filled their roster spots by signing a pair of defensive linemen in Quinton Bohanna and Keondre Coburn.

