Titans place 2nd-round tenders on Teair Tart, Aaron Brewer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed second-round tenders on a pair of restricted free agents in offensive lineman Aaron Brewer and defensive tackle Teair Tart. The Titans also announced they tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive tackle Naquan Jones. Tart was an undrafted player out of Florida International in 2020. Tart is coming off his best season, starting 16 games with his first career interception. Brewer went undrafted out of Texas State and has been with Tennessee the past three seasons. He has started 23 of 41 games played. He started every game last season with 15 at left guard and two at center.

