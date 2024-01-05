Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III turns in 1 of NFL’s best comeback seasons after torn ACL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry III has produced a comeback season for the decades. His 12 sacks in 2021 earned him a Pro Bowl nod and a five-year contract extension. Then the outside linebacker tore an ACL days before the 2022 season opener. Landry now has 10 1/2 sacks this season after a full year of rehab. That makes Landry the third NFL veteran since 1982 and first since 2001 to rebound with double-digit sacks the year after a season-ending injury. Landry says it definitely feels good knowing all his hard work is paying off.

