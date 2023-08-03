Titans offensive lineman loses his job after being ejected from consecutive practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job. The Titans announced the roster move just over three hours after Jones did not finish Thursday morning’s practice. He was dismissed following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the block was not clean and not how they want to practice because that would be a penalty in a game. Vrabel listed Jones a contender to start at right tackle when they reported for camp.

