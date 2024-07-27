Titans offense has ‘back and forth’ day at training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans offense had an up and down day at training camp. Highlights included a deep throw for a touchdown in the pass defense period where Will Levis hit Tony Pollard coming out of the backfield. Lowlights for the offense came in the third down period where Levis had the ball slip out of his hands on a deep throw to Calvin Ridley leading to Tre Avery’s interception. There were also several plays in that third down session that likely would have been sacks, had there been live tackling in the practice session.

