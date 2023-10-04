Titans now have options with 2 offensive linemen returning to practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Petit-Frere is just happy to be back at practice with his six-game suspension for gambling reduced by two games. Peter Skoronski has been busy downing shakes and smoothies and adding weight in recovering from an appendectomy. Both offensive linemen practiced Wednesday for the first time in weeks. Skoronski is Tennessee’s starting left guard who has been out since surgery Sept. 16. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and his staff now have more options ahead of their first AFC South game Sunday in Indianapolis. The Colts are tied for fifth in the NFL with 14 sacks and lead the NFL with five strip-sacks.

