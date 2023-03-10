Titans need help on offensive line, receiver in free agency

The Tennessee Titans have a brand new general manager in Ran Carthon. They also face big decisions about the futures of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry going into the final seasons of their current contracts. The Titans already have cleared millions in salary cap space by releasing three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, center Ben Jones, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham. Top priorities involve fixing the offensive line and providing more help at wide receiver. They also have yet to make a move with linebacker Bud Dupree that can free up even more cap space.

