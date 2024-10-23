Titans make 2nd trade of the day by swapping linebackers with Seattle, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans made their second trade Wednesday, swapping linebackers with Seattle by sending Ernest Jones to the Seahawks for linebacker Jerome Baker. The deal also includes Seattle sending a fourth-round pick to Tennessee the person with knowledge of the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the trade. The Titans earlier Wednesday agreed to a deal sending three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

