Titans lose again on the road, prompting questions about coach Mike Vrabel’s job security

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Vrabel understands speculation about his job security. The Tennessee Titans have lost 14 of their past 17 games, including nine in a row on the road. And now, following a 34-14 drubbing by Jacksonville, they’ve lost three straight against the AFC South rival Jaguars for the first time in nearly two decades. Little has gone right for Vrabel in the past year, regardless of who’s playing quarterback. But the Titans head coach insists he’s more concerned with getting his team to perform better than his future with the franchise. He says “I am frustrated for players. I am disappointed for players.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.