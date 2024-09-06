Titans list WR DeAndre Hopkins as questionable for opener in Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-time decision Sunday for the Tennessee Titans’ season opener in Chicago after returning to practice this week while recovering from a left knee injury. Hopkins turned 32 in June but says missing the preseason is not a problem for someone who has played a lot of football. Hopkins has dismissed reports he won’t play against the Bears. He says everyone will see Sunday. Hopkins suffered the injury on July 31. First-year coach Brian Callahan said after practice Friday the Titans aren’t worried about Hopkins’ knee being an issue all season.

