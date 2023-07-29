Titans linebacker Harold Landry III ecstatic to be back after a torn ACL wiped out his season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outside linebacker Harold Landry III couldn’t be happier about being back on the practice field for the Tennessee Titans. Losing last season to an ACL torn Aug. 31 will do that to an NFL player. Making his return even sweeter is that Landry finally has his chance to prove he can follow up his best season yet. That’s what earned him a big contract extension last year. Landry says he’s ecstatic to be back. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2021. He has a team-high 31 sacks since 2018. Only Jevon Kearse had more sacks with 38 in his first four seasons for this team since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

