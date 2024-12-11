Titans kicker Nick Folk dealing with soreness so Tennessee added insurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ most consistent scoring threat in an ugly season now is on the injury report. That’s why they brought back a player for a bit of insurance. Kicker Nick Folk is dealing with what coach Brian Callahan called general soreness after making a pair of field goals in last week’s loss to the Jaguars. So the Titans are being cautious. Both Folk and Brayden Narveson were on the field Wednesday during the portion of practice open to reporters. Folk usually does nothing on Wednesdays and was listed as not practicing. Folk turned 40 last month. The Titans signed Narveson to the practice squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.