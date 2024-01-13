Titans interview Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for vacant head coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching job. The Titans announced Saturday they completed their third interview to find a replacement for Mike Vrabel, who was dismissed Tuesday after consecutive losing seasons and with just six wins in the last 24 games. Pierce was chosen the interim head coach of the Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31 following a 3-5 start to his second season. Pierce and the Raiders went 5-4 after the change, and he remains a leading candidate to get the full-time job.

