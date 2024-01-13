Titans interview Raiders’ Antonio Pierce, Ravens’ Mike Macdonald for head coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job. The Titans announced Saturday they completed virtual interviews with Pierce and Macdonald as they seek to replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired Tuesday after consecutive losing seasons and just six wins in his last 24 games. Pierce went 5-4 this season as Las Vegas’ interim coach and remains a leading candidate for the permanent job with the Raiders. Macdonald has been the Ravens’ defensive coordinator since 2022, and Baltimore had the league’s best scoring defense this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.