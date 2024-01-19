Titans interview Lions coordinator Aaron Glenn, their 9th coaching candidate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have spoken to Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, making him the ninth candidate interviewed virtually in their search for a new coach. The Titans announced they wrapped up their interview with Glenn after interviewing Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson earlier Friday. Glenn will be coaching with Detroit on Sunday in the NFC divisional round against Tampa Bay. He has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021 and was recently the top pick of an NFL Players Association survey of players as the league’s top coordinator. The Titans are seeking to replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.