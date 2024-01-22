Titans interview former Stanford coach David Shaw as 10th candidate for open job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw in person Sunday and made him the 10th different candidate for their head coaching vacancy. Shaw interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The winningest coach in Stanford history with a 96-54 record in 12 seasons also interviewed with Denver for the Broncos’ head coaching job in 2023 before they hired Sean Payton. Shaw did not coach in 2023. NFL teams can interview coaching candidates employed by other teams in person starting Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.