Titans honor late 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Frank Wycheck with helmet sticker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans honored the man who threw the lateral in the “Music City Miracle” by wearing his old No. 89 as a sticker on their helmets Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Titans also are wearing their Houston Oilers’ throwback uniforms for this game. The sticker with Frank Wycheck’s number sits just below the American flag on the back of the helmets. Wycheck died Dec. 9 at his Chattanooga home at the age of 52. His family is asking Titans’ fans wanting to honor his memory to donate to his favorite charity. The head of Special Olympics Tennessee said Wycheck’s impact continues on programs built with his support.

