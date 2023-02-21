Titans hire Jason Outten as running backs coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Justin Outten as their new running backs coach and run game coordinator. He joins Tennessee after spending last season as offensive coordinator for Denver. Outten coached tight ends with the Green Bay Packers between 2019-21. He started coaching in the NFL as an offensive intern with Atlanta in 2016 under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and was promoted to offensive assistant for 2017 and 2018 working with the offensive line. He was promoted to assistant offensive line coach with the Falcons in 2018. Outten takes over for Tony Dews, who is now coaching tight ends.

