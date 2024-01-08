Titans have the assets for rebuild with coach Mike Vrabel’s future in question

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have lots of assets to rebuild after leading the NFL in players used for a third straight season. Mike Vrabel’s future as coach may be only one of many decisions for the Titans this offseason. The Titans have won only six of the past 24 games. This is the first time they weren’t playing for a postseason berth in the finale under Vrabel. The Titans cleared out lockers Monday. Vrabel will talk with reporters later this week. It’s the first time since the franchise moved to Tennessee in 1997 that the head coach didn’t talk the same day.

