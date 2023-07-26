Titans give QB Ryan Tannehill possibly his best birthday gift yet in Hopkins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans gave Ryan Tannehill just about the best birthday gift an NFL team can to a quarterback. Even if his present came a bit ahead of his 35th birthday Thursday. Tannehill now has three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed just in time for training camp. The timing is perfect with Tannehill entering his final year under contract. Tannehill says he’s been a fan of Hopkins’ game for a long time and called working with him Wednesday exciting. Hopkins has a similarly high opinion of Tannehill. He calls the veteran a 10 and a great quarterback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.