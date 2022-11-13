Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL's worst passing offenses Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Tannehill practiced during the portion open to media Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Zaleski]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver. Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill’s absence. The Broncos, who rank 30th in the NFL in scoring, will be without wide receiver KJ Hamler. Denver also scratched safety Justin Simmons with an injured knee.

