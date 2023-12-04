Titans fire special teams coordinator after punter’s season-ending injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown followed by the punter suffering a season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. Vrabel announced the rare in-season coaching change Monday after the Titans lost second-year punter Ryan Stonehouse to an injured left leg. Vrabel said Stonehouse will need season-ending surgery.

