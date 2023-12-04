Titans fire special teams coordinator after punter’s season-ending injury

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse (4) is helped from the field after being injured on a play during their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Dec. 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday, Dec. 4, the firing of special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown followed by Stonehouse's season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown followed by the punter suffering a season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. Vrabel announced the rare in-season coaching change Monday after the Titans lost second-year punter Ryan Stonehouse to an injured left leg. Vrabel said Stonehouse will need season-ending surgery.

