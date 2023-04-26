Titans finalize last piece of NFL’s next priciest stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have the final financing piece for the NFL’s next and priciest stadium yet they hope to open for the 2027 season. The Metro Nashville City Council finally approved by a 26-12 vote early Wednesday morning on the final reading to allow the sports authority to issue $760 million in bonds. Tennessee already has committed $500 million in state bonds for a total of $1.2 billion in public financing for the new stadium. The total cost is estimated at $2.1 billion. The Titans, the NFL and personal seat licenses are expected to provide the remaining $840 million. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk called this a new chapter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.