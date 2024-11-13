Titans eager to clean up their mistakes and score more points after halftime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Check the stats. The Tennessee Titans’ struggles after halftime are easy to see. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said Wednesday those issues are why the Titans are where they are. He says they’re not finishing, especially in the second half of games. He said they need to suffocate teams for four quarters. It doesn’t help that an offense that struggles to find the end zone at any point after the opening kickoff is much worse after halftime. The Titans rank 27th in the NFL in averaging a mere 17.4 points a game. They’re last in the final 15 minutes of games.

